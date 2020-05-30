Tyler man critical but stable after early morning house fire

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is in critical but stable condition in a Dallas hospital after an early morning house fire.

A second person was hospitalized, but has been released.

According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, firefighters were called to the fire at 1718 Circle Drive at about 12:27 a.m.

On arriving, firefighters saw smoke coming from the house and “heavy flames” in the back, according to Findley. A second alarm was issued to summon additional resources.

The two people injured in the fire were taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation and burns. One was later transferred to a Dallas area hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire, which was concentrated near the back porch area, but the home was heavily damaged. All units were cleared from the scene at 2:35 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Tyler Fire Marshal’s office.