Dueling petitions seek to change, keep name of Ore City Rebels

ORE CITY, Texas (KETK) – An Upshur County school has come under fire for its mascot name.

Passion Jackson has started a petition at change.org asking that Ore City High School change the name of its mascot from The Rebels to something less polarizing.

The school is located on Rebel Road, and the word “Rebels” is attached to the football stadium, baseball fields, concession stands, and band hall.

With everything that’s going on, it’s that change that’s needed at all levels,” Jackson said. “We need to get rid of any racist symbolism, any forms of racism that are available. Whether it’s symbols, monuments statues, it all needs to be torn down because it’s just symbols of oppression that have continued on.”

Another petition, though, is asking for support in keeping the name.

Jackson’s petition to date has 919 signatures. The petition for keeping the name has 1,245.