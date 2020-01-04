Drunk driver crashes into Texarkana home

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman picked the pieces on her front yard after a man crashes into her house.

Shortly after midnight on new years day 19-year-old Robert Bruce was traveling westbound on Westlawn when he crashed into a home.

The woman who lives in the home said the vehicle hit right outside her child’s bedroom and she’s thankful the vehicle didn’t come through the brick exterior.

There were no injuries but the car left minor damages on the house.

Authorities say Bruce is charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.

“We get there very quickly determine that the young man who 19-years-old was intoxicated. In the course of making that arrest, we also discovered he had marijuana with him as well as a controlled substance,” said Shawn Vaughn, TTPD Public Information Officer.

Bruce is currently held in the bi-state jail on a $20,000 bond.