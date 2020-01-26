Driver in Hwy 64 crash identified, arrested for driving while intoxicated

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The driver in a two-car crash the night of January 23 has been identified.

Allison Siebenlist, 21, of Chandler was arrested at the scene of the crash on Hwy 64 at the intersection of Toll 49.

According to witnesses at the scene, one of the vehicles, driven by Siebenlist, was traveling almost 60 mph when it rear-ended the vehicle in front of them.

Siebenlist was booked into the Smith County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated and having an open container of alcohol inside her vehicle.

She was released on bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories