Driver in Hwy 64 crash identified, arrested for driving while intoxicated

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The driver in a two-car crash the night of January 23 has been identified.

Allison Siebenlist, 21, of Chandler was arrested at the scene of the crash on Hwy 64 at the intersection of Toll 49.

According to witnesses at the scene, one of the vehicles, driven by Siebenlist, was traveling almost 60 mph when it rear-ended the vehicle in front of them.

Siebenlist was booked into the Smith County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated and having an open container of alcohol inside her vehicle.

She was released on bond.