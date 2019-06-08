Driver and 15-year-old die after one-vehicle rollover; 2 passengers injured

A 15-year-old and driver are dead after one-vehicle rollover in Sabine County.

At 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Texas DPS responded to a one vehicle crash on SH 184, six miles west of Hemphill, in Sabine County.

Preliminary investigation indicates a Dodge vehicle traveled west when the driver veered off the roadway striking several trees. The vehicle caught fire and burned.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two additional passengers were transported to LSU Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.