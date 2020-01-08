DPS updates cause of Marshall crash that killed 2

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS has updated its findings in a fatal crash near Marshall that killed two people Monday.

According to the updated report, Haley Lynn Carroll, 22, of Marshall was driving east on U.S. Hwy 80 and stopped at the intersection of CR 2218, waiting to make a left turn.

Her vehicle was hit from behind by a Mustang driven by Nathan Charles Guyer, 20, of Marshall, also heading east on Hwy 80. Guyer failed to stop, according to DPS.

The collision pushed Carroll’s vehicle into the westbound lane of Hwy 80, where it was struck by a Chevrolet driven by Jesse Wayne Wink, 69, of Marshall.

Carroll and a passenger, 24-year-old Dusty James Gabbard of Marshall, died at the scene.

Guyer was treated at a local hospital and released. Wink and a passenger, 65-year-old Barbara Wink of Marshall were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.