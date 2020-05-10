DPS trooper injured when struck by car in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A DPS trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was struck by a car in Angelina County.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 94 just west of Lufkin,.

According to DPS, the trooper was outside of his patrol vehicle, which had its emergency lights on, while attempting to stop a motorist for an offense when he was hit.

The vehicle that struck the trooper had reportedly reduced its speed before the collision occurred. The driver, whose identity has not been released, stopped at the scene of the crash until first responders arrived.

The trooper was taken by ambulance to a Lufkin hospital.