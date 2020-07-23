DPS seeking missing driver after Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is searching for a driver involved in a one-vehicle crash who disappeared after the crash.

According to Sgt. David Hendrey of the DPS Lufkin sub-district office, the crash happened Wednesday evening just after 5 p.m. on US 96, about two miles south of Center.

Preliminary information indicates that a 2005 Mini Cooper was traveling south when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway to the right and hit a culvert. The car hit several trees and overturned.

The driver was not found with the crash.

DPS believes the driver is Andrew Blaine Hightower, 28, of Denton.

Investigators say family members have told them Hightower was traveling from Fort Worth to Lake Charles, Louisiana.

He has not arrived at his destination and is considered an “overdue motorist.”

Hightower is a white male, about 5’6″ and 137 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Lufkin DPS Communications at 936-699-7340.