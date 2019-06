Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - DPS troopers are currently on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on I-20 in Gregg County.

The crash is on eastbound IH-20 at the 594 mile marker in Gregg County.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area or take an alternate route.