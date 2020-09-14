DPS investigating Greyhound rollover crash near Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KETK) – DPS is on the scene of a Greyhound bus crash near Wichita Falls.

The crash is a reported rollover with at least one possible fatality.

It happened on U.S. 277 and U.S. 183 west of Wichita Falls.

Josh Arthur, a truck driver, drove up on the crash and described the scene.

“On 277 and 1790 just east of Vernon TX I came across this,” Abbott said in a Facebook post. “A grey hound buss was involved with a pickup. Not 100% sure what has happened, other than the grey hound buss has flipped twice. The wreck has claimed one persons life, and left many more injured. My pilot car driver and myself are out assisting where needed. As far as we know there has been 3 Aerocare helicopters on scene and 6+ ambulances.

Please lift up everyone involved and there family’s in prayer!”

Arthur also posted pictures of the crash scene.