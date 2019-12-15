DPS identifies victim in fatal Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS has identified the victim in a fatal two-car crash Saturday evening in Henderson County.

According to DPS, the crash happened at about 7 p.m. on SL 571, 2.5 miles south of Henderson.

Preliminary reports indicate that Marshall Lee Tucker, 50, of Longview was traveling north on SL 571 when he fell asleep behind the wheel. His vehicle went across the roadway and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Antonio Garcia, 62, of Henderson.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. Tucker and a passenger, Tonya Marie Tucker, 42, of Longview, were taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

DPS reminds motorist to get plenty of rest, avoid distracted driving and buckle up everyone in your vehicle.