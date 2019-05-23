DPS identifies the two victims killed in Wood County crash Thursday

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the two people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 69 in Wood County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the victims are Akm Shamsul Karim, 35, of Irving, and a 17-year-old female.

Officials say Wednesday around 6:40 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash about 4.5 miles northwest of the city of Mineola. The preliminary crash investigation reveals that Karim, the driver of a Cadillac car, was stopped on FM 779 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69. An 18-wheeler driven by Jairol Tejeda Limonte, 25, of Baytown was approaching the same intersection and struck the car.

Karim and the 17-year-old female rear seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a local funeral home.

The front seat passenger of the car, Brody Spann, 37, of Mineola was taken to a Tyler hospital in serious condition. Two additional backseat passengers, both 14 and 16, were also taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.