DPS identifies Newton man killed in crash near Jasper

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS has identified the victim in a Thursday afternoon fatal crash near Jasper.

According to preliminary crash reports, Curtis Jackson, 54, of Newton was driving west on U.S. Hwy 90 at an unsafe speed. His vehicle slid off the roadway to the left and struck a truck tractor semi-trailer that was unoccupied and parked off the edge of the roadway on the grass.

Jackson was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The crash remains under investigation.