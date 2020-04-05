DPS begins screening traffic crossing from Louisiana into Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Louisiana and Texas state law enforcement officials are warning of potential traffic slowdowns on the stateline as DPS begins screening traffic coming from Louisiana into Texas.

Louisiana State Police warned on its Facebook page that, as of Sunday, Texas DPS has begun screening vehicles on all roadways entering Texas from Louisiana.

“The screenings are related to the COVID-19 pandemic and motorists are urged to exercise caution and remain alert for traffic congestion when traveling west into Texas,” the LSP Facebook post said. “The screening of vehicles applies to all roadways crossing into Texas including interstates.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement about the screening on Twitter:

Last week Texas DPS pulled over travelers from Louisiana to impose a 14 day self-quarantine requirement.



Now, CHECKPOINTS at La.-TX border will be used to further reduce travelers from Louisiana potentially bringing #COVID19 into Texas.#txlege @TxDPShttps://t.co/EMTOdhTNyk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 5, 2020

The screening is part of enforcement of Abbott’s March 29 executive order mandating a 14-day quarantine for “(e)very person who enters the State of Texas through roadways from Louisiana.”

“The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shall enforce this executive

order along the Texas-Louisiana border. Using a form to be prescribed by

DPS, each covered person shall designate a quarantine location in Texas, such

as a residence or a hotel, and provide a full name, date of birth, home address,

telephone number, and driver license or passport information. DPS Troopers,

or other approved peace officers, will collect a completed form from a covered

person and verify it against the person’s driver license or passport. Providing

false information on this form is a criminal offense under Section 37.10 of the

Texas Penal Code. Questions about this form should be directed to DPS by

calling (800) 525-5555.” Governor Greg Abbott, Executive Order No. GA-12, March 29, 2020



The screening, however, does not apply to “people traveling in connection with commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical-infrastructure functions, as may be determined by the Texas Division of Emergency Management,” according to the governor’s order.

Motorists should prepare for delays entering Texas from Louisiana on US 84 and SH 21 as well as other major roadways at the state line for TxDPS screening stations. Reduce speed and obey all traffic control in place. pic.twitter.com/bnyO4q95gu — TxDOT Lufkin (@TxDOTLufkin) April 5, 2020

To enforce @GovAbbott’s Exec Order GA-12, TX DPS is increasing its presence along the TX/LA border. Troopers will set up roadway screening stations to gather req forms from road travelers along the border. It’s important for those entering TX from LA to be prepared to stop. 1/ — Speaker Dennis Bonnen (@RepDennisBonnen) April 5, 2020

GA-12 does not apply to travel related to commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response and critical infrastructure functions. 3/3 — Speaker Dennis Bonnen (@RepDennisBonnen) April 5, 2020

For information related to the Texas checkpoints and complying with the Executive Order, please visit https://gov.texas.gov/coronavirus and www.dps.texas.gov/COVIDtravel

Further information can also be found at on Louisiana State Police Facebook here and on the Texas DPS Southeast Region Facebook.