DPS begins screening traffic crossing from Louisiana into Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Louisiana and Texas state law enforcement officials are warning of potential traffic slowdowns on the stateline as DPS begins screening traffic coming from Louisiana into Texas.
Louisiana State Police warned on its Facebook page that, as of Sunday, Texas DPS has begun screening vehicles on all roadways entering Texas from Louisiana.
“The screenings are related to the COVID-19 pandemic and motorists are urged to exercise caution and remain alert for traffic congestion when traveling west into Texas,” the LSP Facebook post said. “The screening of vehicles applies to all roadways crossing into Texas including interstates.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement about the screening on Twitter:
The screening is part of enforcement of Abbott’s March 29 executive order mandating a 14-day quarantine for “(e)very person who enters the State of Texas through roadways from Louisiana.”
“The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shall enforce this executiveGovernor Greg Abbott, Executive Order No. GA-12, March 29, 2020
order along the Texas-Louisiana border. Using a form to be prescribed by
DPS, each covered person shall designate a quarantine location in Texas, such
as a residence or a hotel, and provide a full name, date of birth, home address,
telephone number, and driver license or passport information. DPS Troopers,
or other approved peace officers, will collect a completed form from a covered
person and verify it against the person’s driver license or passport. Providing
false information on this form is a criminal offense under Section 37.10 of the
Texas Penal Code. Questions about this form should be directed to DPS by
calling (800) 525-5555.”
The screening, however, does not apply to “people traveling in connection with commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical-infrastructure functions, as may be determined by the Texas Division of Emergency Management,” according to the governor’s order.
For information related to the Texas checkpoints and complying with the Executive Order, please visit https://gov.texas.gov/coronavirus and www.dps.texas.gov/COVIDtravel
Further information can also be found at on Louisiana State Police Facebook here and on the Texas DPS Southeast Region Facebook.