DPS asking for information in hit-and-run death of pedestrian near Jefferson

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas DPS is asking for help from the public in the investigation of a hit-and-run crash which resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

The crash happened August 10, sometime between 9:45 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., on US 59 about three miles south of Jefferson near the Marion/Harrison County Line.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Calvin Plummer Jr., 29, of Texarkana, was walking northbound on US 59 in a construction zone, next to the northbound lane. It is believed the right side of an unknown vehicle struck Mr. Plummer causing injuries that resulted in his death.

The vehicle did not stop and continued northbound. At this time, no information about this vehicle is available.

Anyone with any information about this crash is urged to contact the Texas DPS Office in Marshall at 903-935-5108.