DPS adds Saturday appointments at Select Driver License Office for September

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added additional Saturday appointment availability at select DPS offices.

Participating DL offices will offer a limited number of appointments on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 to help Texans handle these specific transactions. The offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nearly 700,000 drivers licenses and identification cards expired while DPS offices were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By offering Saturday services for renewal and replacement appointments only, the DPS is working to provide an additional option to handle their DL transactions.

SCHEDULING AN APPOINTMENT

In May, DPS launched a an appointment solution. All services at DPS offices are now conducted by appointment only.

The DPS launched appointments only as part of their efforts to reduce the time Texans spend waiting in line.

Customers can now book appointments for a specific day and time up to six months in advance.

To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler.

Upon arrival, customers can check-in using the kiosk inside the office or from their mobile device.

Customers can check-in up to 30 minutes prior to their appointment time. Due to COVID-19, customers are expected to arrive more than 30 minutes in advance, of their appointment and wait in their vehicle till it is time to check-in.

DL offices have implemented additional protocols to ensure a safe environment for customers:

Services are by scheduled appointment only. Walk-in appointments will be available on a limited basis at all driver license office locations.

If you are having difficulty scheduling an appointment on a preferred day, please know all DL offices do have a limited number of same-day appointments available on a first-come, first served basis, that fill up quickly. Customers who book these appointments at the office can then leave and return at their designated appointment time. Individuals without an appointment will receive instruction and assistance in setting an appointment for a future date and time.

All customers will be screened prior to entering the building. Screening will include having your temperature taken, and you will be asked if you or any person you have been in contact with for the previous 14 days has had any of the following symptoms: Cough Shortness of Breath Fever/Chills Body Aches Vomiting Diarrhea

All customers visiting the driver license office will be required to wear a face mask or facial covering

Social distancing must be followed (6 feet apart)

Only customers will be allowed into the building, with the following exceptions: ADA accommodations Customers with small children Elderly persons Business needs (parental authorization, residency/address change, etc.)

Credit cards are the preferred payment. Money orders, cashier’s and personal checks will be accepted (for the correct amount)

Cash will not be accepted

If these requirements are not met, you may be required to reschedule your appointment at a later date.

EXTENSION REMAINS IN PLACE

At the beginning of the pandemic an extension was made for expiration dates in response to COVID-19.

The extension means that if your Texas ID, DL commercial drivers license or election identification certificate car expires on or after March 13, it falls under the period covered by the State of Disaster Declaration and will remain valid for 60 days, after the DPS issues a public notice that the extension period has been lifted.

At this time, this 60-day notice has not been issued, and Texans still have time to conduct their renewal transactions.