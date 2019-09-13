DPS: 3 dead after man drives on wrong side of the road in Rains County

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people are dead following a head-on collision in Rains County.

According to DPS, troopers were called to State Highway 276 inside the city limits of East Tawakoni shortly after noon Thursday.

When they arrived, they determined the driver of a car, now identified as Eddly Yeley, 32, of Lone Oak, was driving on the wrong side of the road.

That’s when he struck a truck with two men inside.

The driver of the truck, now identified as Richard Lemoine, 29, of Point, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the truck, identified as Robert Jones, 74 of Point, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation an no further information.