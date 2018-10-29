Downed power line blocks roadway in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY (KETK) - DPS Troopers have been advised of a power line in the roadway on Hwy-110 S and FM-344 in Smith County that was struck and pulled down by an oversized load.
Responders on-scene have advised that the roadway is blocked while the line is repaired.
Motorist are urged to use caution in the area.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
