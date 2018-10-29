BREAKING NEWS

Downed power line blocks roadway in Smith County

Oct 29, 2018

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 01:14 PM CDT

SMITH COUNTY (KETK) - DPS Troopers have been advised of a power line in the roadway on Hwy-110 S and FM-344 in Smith County that was struck and pulled down by an oversized load.  

Responders on-scene have advised that the roadway is blocked while the line is repaired.  

Motorist are urged to use caution in the area. 

