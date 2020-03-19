DOING GOOD: HEB donates $40K to East Texas Food Bank to help feed hungry in time of COVID-19

TYLER, TEXAS – As schools are closed, events cancelled, and work hours curtailed, food banks across Texas are seeing a rise in demand for resources due to COVID-19.

To help fill that demand locally, H-E-B has given the East Texas Food Bank a $40,000 donation to continue its mission of fighting hunger and feeding hope.

“This H-E-B has been a trusted partner in the fight against hunger with the East Texas Food Bank for so many years and this donation and their spirit of support comes at a time when we needed it the most,” said East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane. “We are grateful to H-E-B for its leadership in helping us solve the enormous challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis to our most vulnerable East Texans.”

The gift is part of H-E-B’s $3 million overall investment to continue supporting communities during this time.

“During the most trying times, H-E-B is here for Texas. And keeping with our Spirit of Giving and Helping Here philosophies, that means we’re here to support our communities and those most in need,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “The threat of coronavirus is affecting all our lives and now, more than ever, we need to do everything we can to support our fellow Texans and find a way to slow the spread of coronavirus.”

the East Texas Food Bank works year-round with more than 200 partner agencies to provide food to the one in five East Texans, including one in four children, who are facing hunger.

Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, and year-round, can visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest food pantries.