Doctors warn against delaying medical care out of fear of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A recent survey of nine major hospitals shows there’s been a drop in the number of heart attacks being treated since COVID-19’s arrival.

Cardiologists say this is not a good thing.

They worry that patients are concerned about getting the virus and therefore avoiding treatment.

UT Health East Texas wants the public to know they are taking extra precautions to keep all patients safe.

A doctor we spoke with says East Texas has a high number of patients with heart disease, hyper-tension and diabetes, so waiting to get help is not a good idea.

“Coronavirus is definitely something to be concerned about,” said Dr. Agnesh Desai, medical director of UT Health Texas EMS/Air 1. “But heart attacks and strokes are also concerning, and they can also be very dangerous and deadly. The longer you wait with these conditions the sicker you will get and there’s a higher chance of a poor outcome.”

Some steps the hospital is taking to protect patients include a verbal screening test of each and every patient before they are allowed inside the emergency room or the hospital, universal masking, and isolation of any COVID-19 patients or potential COVID-19 patients.