Discovery Science Place summer camp returns with added safety measures

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Discovery Science Place continues to host summer camps while carrying out safety measures in order to keep children safe.

Camp attendance was half the number it once was as the museum had to limit registration due to COVID-19.

According to Executive Director, Chris Rasure, the camp is following safety protocols to avoid the spread of the virus.

A hand-washing station has been placed on the outside of the building so all children and customers can wash their hands before entering. Children must also get their temperature checked before going inside to enjoy the camp.

The entirety of the camp focuses on four different subjects:

Robotics

Space

Chemical and Mechanical Engineering

3D Printing/Minecraft

This week children were able to explore 3D Printing and Minecraft. They created a digital world on the computer that they would later print using 3D printing technology.

While the camp has been ongoing, it continue for four more weeks of the summer.

The museum slowly reopened its doors to the public as of last week. However, the Discovery Science Place is only open for non-camp visitors from Friday through Sunday.

Although the museum has not had their typical amount of guests, Rasure shares his appreciation of his customers and the Tyler community.

“It’s gonna take us a long while to recover from this, as it will for a lot of people. But I feel confident that Tyler is a caring community and they do support us. We have been here for quite some time so I know that we’ll be able to pull out of this and keep carrying out our mission” Chris Rasure, Executive Director

The Discovery Science Place encourages customers to check social media and their website, for information on business hours and safety protocol.

According to Rasure, hours may vary as they “keep an eye on the situation.”