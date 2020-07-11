Discovery Science Place open again for business – and for learning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Discovery Science Place in Tyler is back in business after having to shut down – again.

The voluntary shutdown happened because an employee contracted COVID-19 after the center’s first reopening.

The facility is happy to be back open and kicked off Saturday’s reopening with a special spider exhibit.

There are hands on activities and lots of learning and exploring to do.

The center is working to bring customers back, and the director is assuring the public everything is sanitized and safe as the business struggles like so many others amid the threat of COVID-19.

“We are considering how is this going to change our mission,” said Chris Rasure, Discovery Science Place executive director. “How is this going to change the way that museums in general operate, specifically children’s museums like ours? It’s tough to say. There’s so much uncertainty in the future. So we are trying to make all the changes that we can to keep everyone safe and still serve our mission.

The shutdown has been as hard on Discovery Science Place as on so many other businesses.

“It’s been a huge economic negative economic impact on the museum, and we are going to end up fiscal year well well well unto the negative,” said Rasure. “It’s just our hope that we can recover. We’ve had 27 years of community support. We’re hoping to have that community support so we can continue so we can continue for the next 27 years.”

They are following all CDC guidelines to ensure you and your child can come have some fun and continue learning this summer.

You can help support the Discovery Science Center, read about the exhibits, or find home resources for learning here.