Disabled American Veterans cancels national convention in Dallas due to COVID-19 concerns

COLD SPRING, Kentucky (KETK) – For only the second time in its history, Disabled American Veterans has canceled its national convention.

The convention was scheduled for August 1-4 in Dallas, but has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health, safety and well-being of DAV members, families and guests amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said a statement from DAV. “This cancellation marks only the second time in the organization’s 100-year history in which this annual event was not held. In 1942, as the United States ramped up involvement in World War II, the event was canceled.”

The convention in Dallas would have celebrated the 100th anniversary of DAV’s founding.

“We have continued to monitor conditions and guidance over the past few months in hopes that it would be possible to move forward with our most important annual event,” said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. “However, based on guidance and feedback we have received from a variety of sources, we would not be able to effectively host an event that would allow us to complete our important business and ensure the safety of our veterans, Auxiliary members, families and other important guests.”

Updates to plans surrounding the 2020 DAV and Auxiliary National Convention can be found at the organization’s website. As the organization marks 100 years of service, it is still planning to host a centennial celebration in Cincinnati in September. Updates on those events can be found at www.dav.org/centennial.

The organization is scheduled to host its next national convention July 24-27, 2021, in Reno, Nevada.

DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides support for veterans of all generations and their families. Annually, the organization provides more than 600,000 rides to veterans attending medical appointments and assists them with well over 200,000 benefit claims. Its services are offered at no cost to all generations of veterans, their families and survivors.