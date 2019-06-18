1  of  2
Breaking News
Fire Marshal Connie Wasson submits letter of retirement to end historic career Dick’s Sporting Goods coming to Broadway Square Mall in 2020

Dick’s Sporting Goods coming to Broadway Square Mall in 2020

Top Stories

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

Dick’s Sporting Goods is coming to Tyler at Broadway Square Mall in the winter of 2020, according to a release from the company.

The store will be 45,000 square feet and located where Sears used to stand.

Sears was demolished earlier this year after the company filed for bankruptcy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dick’s Sporting Goods to Broadway Square and to the Tyler community.”

Candace Foster, Broadway Mall Director of Marketing

Dick’s Sporting Goods made national headlines after it announced it would no longer sell assault rifles after the Parkland High School shooting back in 2018.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC