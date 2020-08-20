Diboll man arrested for evading arrest after pursuit

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Diboll man was arrested Wednesday night after leading police on a pursuit through Lufkin neighborhoods.

James Louis Davis, 29, is in the Angelina County Jail on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction.

According to Lufkin police, the incident began about 9:30 p.m. when an officer initiated a traffic stop on a car whose driver could not stay in his lane.

The driver, later identified as Davis, pulled over, but drove off again as the officer approached the vehicle.

Other police officers joined the chase as Davis turned into a neighborhood off Paul Avenue.

According to police, Davis left the neighborhood and headed outbound on East Denman Avenue, disregarding a traffic light at Loop 287. He continued outbound on 69 south at around 70 mph before turning onto Spring Lake Drive.

The pursuit ended on Old Homer Alto Road when Davis bailed out of the vehicle on foot.

An officer heard a door slam shut, leading him to believe Davis was inside a mobile home at 1895 Old Homer Alto Road. Officers could hear movement inside the mobile home.

They maintained a perimeter around the home for nearly an hour before Davis emerged and was taken into custody without incident.

The movement officers heard inside the home was Davis moving furniture around to barricade the door. The home belonged to his girlfriend, who police say was not there at the time.

Davis was taken to the Angelina County Jail on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction.