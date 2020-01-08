DFPS searching for missing Smith County 3-year-old previously exposed to drugs

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Family Services is asking for the public’s help locating a 3-year-old child who was last seen on January 3.

Cash Rider is believed to be with his mother, 50-year-old Sharlanda McCoy, or his father, 38-year-old Lee Rider.

According to an affidavit filed in Smith County, hair samples taken from Cash showed that Cash was regularly exposed to amphetamines and methamphetamines.

DFPS said Child Protective Services was granted custody of Cash on January 3 when he went missing.

If you have information about Cash’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Texas Department of Family Services (903) 595-4841.