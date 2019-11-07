Department of Defense identifies remains of Alba soldier killed in Korean War

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – The remains of a soldier from Alba killed during the Korean War have been identified after almost 70 years.

The Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that Army 1st Lieutenant George S. Crisp, 24, of Alba, killed in 1950, was accounted for Sept. 3, 2019.

Crisp was an officer in Company L, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. His unit was engaged in intense fighting with the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces at Sinhung-ri, near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

He was reported to have last been seen near Hagaru-ri, but his remains could not be located. The U.S. Army declared Crisp dead December 12, 1950.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June, North Korea turned over 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii on August 1 and were subsequently sent to the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify Crisp’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

According to DoD, 7,606 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War. Using modern technology, identifications continue to be made from remains that were previously returned by Korean officials, recovered from Korea by American recovery teams or disinterred from unknown graves.

Crisp’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

For family information, contact the Army Casualty office at 800-892-2490.

Crisp will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. The date has yet to be determined.

For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, on social media at www.facebook.com/dodpaa or call 703-699-1420/1169.