Denton police officer shot overnight during traffic stop; 2 in custody

A Texas police officer is in critical condition this morning after being shot overnight.

Police in Denton, Texas, which is northwest of Dallas, say the officer pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation just after midnight.

That’s when officials say the officer was shot.

Witnesses posted on social media that the shooting happened in a Taco Bell parking lot.

After the incident, police in Carrollton, about 25 miles about, spotted what was believed to be the gunman’s car and attempted to make a traffic stop

Carrollton Police said the driver refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase before finally pulling over.

A man and woan inside the car have both been taken into custody and hospitalized with gunshow wounds.

The chief says the officer is in critical, but stable condition.

Police are planning to give a news conference later this morning to release more information about this incident.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation with the assistance of the Major Crimes Unit of the Denton Police Department.