Dentists use laser to target bacteria; reducing bad breath

Houston dentist, Mary Riley, is using a new laser treatment, eliminating 95% of bacteria in the mouth.

“The laser light sees through healthy tissue and targets and destroys the bacteria in the mouth that target inflammation and periodontal disease,” Riley explained.

“Oral inflammation leads to systemic disease such as cardiovascular disease, lung disease,” she said. “It really is oral health leading to systemic health.”

By eliminating the bacteria, the body can focus on inflammation and provide a natural way of defending against diseases.

The procedure prevents dentists from moving tools from a disease part to healthy tissue.

The cost of the procedure is between $75-$150.