Deep East Texas begins cleanup after Hurricane Laura

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Even before Hurricane Laura made landfall, officials in East Texas were concerned about possible tree damage.

“We’ve got our people in place,” said Ricky Connor with the Angelina County Emergency Management Office just before Laura made landfall. “As far as our emergency operation centers, our commissioners have their equipment ready with chain saws, everything. Quite frankly, I think our biggest issue is downed trees and power lines. That’s what we have really been focused on.”

That fear became a reality for many waking up Friday morning.

As the sun came out, homeowners began to clean up all of the limbs, trees, and debris that Hurricane Laura left behind.

“They started falling about daylight, a little after,” said Angel Mata of the downed trees on his property. “This one fell around 8 o’clock or a little after. I have one hanging up in the drive way, one stuck up in a tree.”

One good thing to come out of the storm is people working together on clean up efforts.

“We always help each other,” said Terry Berry. “He helped me last time. It’s pay back.”

For those who need help clearing trees off their property, companies like Drewery Brothers Tree Services are prepared.

“We will go anywhere, anywhere if it’s big enough and bad enough,” said Terry Drewery. “We will go all across the country. Of course here in Nacogdoches, we will go 60-70 miles out.”

Everyone picking up the pieces and thankful to have narrowly missed the eye of the storm.