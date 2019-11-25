39-year cold case solved in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL/KETK)— A 39-year-old cold case homicide involving a Wichita Falls man has been solved by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Detective John Laughlin announced a break in the case of Richard Michael Willoughby. In 1980, his body was found at Lake Wichita by the dam.

Laughlin said a suspect has been identified as Daniel Adolf Edwards, who is awaiting extradition from Georgia.

This arrest comes months after the police department implemented a new strategy in hopes of better solving some of its cold cases.

In August, Laughlin was assigned to investigate cold cases full time, which is a first for the department.

Background

In 1980, Michael and his brother traveled to Wichita Falls to visit their mother who was sick in the hospital. After the visitation, they both checked into a hotel.

Michael did not want to visit his mother as early as his brother so he stayed behind the next morning. The brother tried calling Michael that afternoon and could not get in contact with him. That evening (November 8, 1980) he made a missing person’s report.

The body of a white male was found on the dam of Lake Wichita on November 9, 1980. An officer noticed the clothing and eyeglasses found at the scene matched that of the missing person’s report made the day before.

Michael’s brother made a positive identification at the morgue that day.

The autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the skull, but the murder suspect was unknown at the time.

Lead

The night after visiting their mother, both brothers visited a local bar in which investigators followed up with questions about the victim.

Upon further questioning, no answers turned up solid leads and the case was closed.

That was until 1993 when a detective received a phone call from an inmate, Daniel Edwards, in Kansas who admitted to killing a man in Witchita Falls in 1980.

The information turned out accurate enough to investigate further. Attempting to follow up in 1993, Edwards asked for an attorney and refused to make any further comments. Without physical evidence and information, the case was closed again.

Detective Tony Fox, detective between 1993 and Detective John Laughlin tried identifying who spoke with Edwards at the institution and remembered him admitting he “went to a body of water or lake near a state hospital and that he hit the victim with a big stick.”

Follow-up investigation

When Detective John Laughlin took over he made a complete re-organization of the case.

Laughlin found a missing report that showed an article of evidence that was a hair in the victim’s hand that was not consistent with the victims.

Laughlin executed a search warrant on Edwards in which he confessed that he had beat Michael Willoughby near the body of water in Wichita Falls and took the ring and wallet identified during questioning at the bar in 1980.

The DNA from Edwards has been sent in for testing and an arrest warrant has been issued. Edwards is currently awaiting extradition from Georgia.