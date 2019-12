LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Residents have less than a week to enroll in emergency ambulance care and service in Longview.

The city’s Emergency Medical Services team is offering the subscription program to help keep down the costs of ambulance services.

Residents would pay $70 a year to cover everyone in their household for ambulance service.

dedaline for enrollment is December 31.

For information, go to the EMS website.