Dead body found near roadway east of Big Sandy

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dead body found Monday near U.S. Highway 80 and east of Big Sandy.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the body was discovered to be Ronald Beuford Maxey, 69, of Henderson Texas. The release says Maxey appeared to be the victim of a gunshot wound.

The body has been sent to Tyler for the autopsy. Officials at the scene suggest the possibility of an intentional self-inflicted incident.

Investigators will follow-up with a review of autopsy results before making a final determination of death.

