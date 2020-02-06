DEA warns health professionals of new phone scam

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of a scam targeting health professionals.

According to DEA, the scammers are calling health professionals and posing as DEA agents to get sensitive information or to demand money. They may claim to be employees with the Texas Medical Board, DEA, FBI or other law enforcement entity and may attempt to spoof agency phone numbers or send documents on official-looking letterhead demanding money.

The DEA is reminding professionals that TMB would never call and make such requests for sensitive information over the phone or send demand letters for money to reinstate licenses or threaten the arrest of licensees. The TMB does not suspend licenses at the direction of the DEA, FBI or other federal entity. Additionally, the TMB has no authority to issue, cancel, or influence arrest warrants, as some scams have indicated.

The DEA has issued notices to registrants and has provided the following advisory information:

“The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is aware that registrants are receiving telephone calls and emails by criminals identifying themselves as DEA employees or other law enforcement personnel. The criminals mask their telephone number on caller ID by showing the DEA Registration Support 800 number. “Please be aware that a DEA employee would not contact a registrant and demand money or threaten to suspend a registrant’s DEA registration.If you are contacted by a person purporting to work for DEA and seeking money or threatening to suspend your DEA registration, submit the information on the DEA Diversion Control Division website www.DEADiversion.usdoj.gov and select the link for “Extortion Scam Online Reporting.”

For more information, contact your local DEA Field Office, which may be found at https://apps.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/contactDea/spring/fullSearch.

You may also contact the Registration Service Center: 1-800-882-9539 or DEA.Registration.Help@usdoj.gov.”