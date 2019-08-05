Dayton vigil releases 9 doves for mass shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (KETK) – Nine doves were released at a vigil Sunday evening honoring the nine who were killed in a popular entertainment district in Dayton Ohio Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people gathered as they sang “Amazing Grace” and erupted in cheers at the mention of first responders who rushed the scene to help the wounded and end the terror.

Cyndi Johnson said the Oregon District is an area people visit to celebrate bridal showers and 21st birthdays, and can’t imagine anything else.

Police say the shooter, Connor Betts, 24, opened fire Sunday morning killing his sister and eight others. He was fatally shot by officers within 30 seconds.

