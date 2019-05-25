Dayton officials celebrate the conclusion of the KKK-affiliated rally with no incidents

Dayton officials are concluding their extra security measures for the KKK-affiliated rally held at Courthouse Square Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

Nine members of the Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana were protected behind gates inside the Square, separating them from counter protesters. Officials estimated there to be 500-600 counter protestors present.

Over 600 officers were in the area for extra security measures.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

“Daytonians demonstrated what we’ve known all along, that we are a community that can come together in a time of fear and anger and peacefully stand up for our neighbors,“ said Mayor Whaley, who went on to say this experience “has helped shine a light on the issues that continue to divide us.“ “This ugly chapter is over, but it means we have to get back to the real work: making sure that no matter what you look like, where you come from, or who you love, that you can have a great life here in Dayton,“ she said.

Speaking on how much the event cost the city, City Manager Dickstein estimated 250 thousand dollars on personnel costs and 400 thousand on contract and materials. Montgomery County spent an additional $50,000 of their own.

“There were no arrests, there was no use of force by police, there were no injuries to anyone in attendance, there were no citations issued. Generally speaking, from a public safety perspective, it was very uneventful despite the amount of resources deployed,“ Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said.

Other events around the city promoted unity including RiverScape, McIntosh Park, and Oak and Ivy Park. An estimation of 260 people were made by Police Chief Biehl.