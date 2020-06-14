Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. killed in Tennessee car crash

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 10: Singer-songwriter Hank Williams Jr. performs onstage during 2016 CMA Festival – Day 2 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

HENRY COUNTY, Tennessee (KETK) – The 27-year-old daughter of country music singer Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a car crash Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Katherine Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, when she crashed around 7:45 p.m. along Highway 79 near Antioch Road. The SUV, which was towing a boat, crossed the median and rolled over, traveling across the northbound lanes and coming to a stop on the shoulder.

Williams-Dunning was killed, troopers said. Her 29-year-old husband Tyler Dunning was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His condition was not immediately released.

Williams-Dunning is the daughter of Williams and his third wife Mary Jane Thomas. She lived in West Tennessee with her husband and their son Beau, 5, and daughter Audrey Jane, 2.

The crash remains under investigation.