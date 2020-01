As the storms pass through East Texas, many trees are blocking roads and damages and debris are being left behind.

Trees Down

Trees are reported down in Nacogdoches County on US 59 and Loop 224 between SH 7 and FM 225. Trees are also reported down between FM 343 and FM 2782.

Damages

Kilgore

Kilgore

Kilgore

Kilgore

Kilgore

US 69 Rusk

US 69 Rusk

US 69 Rusk

