Dallas police investigating shooting at basketball game that injured teen, police officer

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Dallas police are searching for a person of interest after a shooting at a high school basketball game that injured a teen and a Dallas police officer.

The shooting happened Saturday night during a game at the Ellis Davis Field House between South Oak Cliff High and Kimball High.

Investigators say a fight broke out inside the field house which led to an 18-year-old being shot.

The teen is believed to be a former student at South Oak Cliff High School. His condition is unknown.

A Dallas police officer was also hurt when she was grazed by a bullet. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made.