Dallas police chief, first woman to lead department, resigns

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall, the first woman, and first Black woman, to serve in that position, has tendered her resignation, effective November 10.

Hall issued the letter announcing her resignation to Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax Tuesday.

Hall became chief in September 2017 and, upon taking the position, touted herself as being interested in and committed to reforming policing in Dallas.

Three years later, she will exit the job as Dallas faces high crime numbers and a loss of confidence in Hall and the police force by city and community leaders following the department’s response to protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The Dallas Morning News has reported that Dallas City Council members have taken issue with Hall and the department’s lack of transparency about less-than-lethal measures and chemical weapons turned on protesters.

During the demonstration on June 1, Dallas Police along with several other agencies surrounded protesters gathered on Margaret Hill Bridge. Police used rubber bullets and smoke grenades to stop the march.

Initial reports stated tear gas was used, but officials say it was smoke. Several protesters sustained injuries from the rubber bullets and canisters officers fired at them.

An investigation from DMN showed that police officers used pepper-ball launchers against peaceful protesters. A federal judge later temporarily banned the city of Dallas from using tear gas and other so-called less-lethal weapons against peaceful crowds.

Hall presented a report of her department’s handling of the protests and admitted that the department had used tear gas.

In the report, she proposed new guidelines on who can authorize tear gas, how to conduct mass arrests, and other measures.

Several Dallas City Council members said they had lost trust in Hall’s leadership following the protests and criticized her report as being “reactionary, biased and contradictory.”

Hall grew up in Detroit and served as a police officer there. She became deputy Chief of Police there in 2014 and served in that position until becoming chief in Dallas.