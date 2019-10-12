Dallas mom abuses son with years of unnecessary surgeries, sentenced to 6 years

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – A Dallas mother, Kaylene Bowen-Wright, was sentenced after a long time trial for faking her son’s illness over multiple years which required surgeries he didn’t need.

On August 15, Wright pleaded guilty to seriously injuring her son with the possibility of facing up to 20 years behind bars.

According to the child’s dad, Ryan Crawford, Christopher is now a happy, thriving 10-year-old, but it wasn’t always that way.

In the first eight years of his life, Christopher was in and out of the hospital. His mother suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder marked by attention-seeking behavior by a caregiver through those who are in their care.

“It was too much manipulation, too many lies, I didn’t know what to do,” Ryan Crawford told NBC-DFW.

Crawford fought for years to get custody during the incident and was awarded such in 2017 when Christopher was eight-years-old.

Dr. Dakil, a child abuse pediatrician, testified during the case that the treatments led to complications. She said throughout Christopher’s life, he was exposed to unnecessary radiation which led to sepsis from IV infections and also suffered blood clots.

“To say no you’re lying seems harsh, and what if you’re wrong?” Dr. Dakil told NBC-DFW. “Our hospital made a CPS report in 2015, Texas Children’s was ready to make a CPS report in 2017. Ultimately, I ended up making that report because he was back in Dallas.”

She said Christopher often appeared healthier and happier than the mom said. He was able to eat normally, despite the feeding tube and able to run and play, despite a wheelchair.

After her report, he was removed from Wright’s care in 2017 and the father now has full custody.

The judge called this case disturbing, again, eventually landing on a six-year prison sentence.

