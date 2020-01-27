Dallas Mavericks to retire No. 24 in honor of Kobe

PHOENIX, AZ – FEBRUARY 19: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers adjusts his jersey during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on February 19, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 102-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DALLAS, Texas (KETK/NBC-DFW) – The Dallas Mavericks announced they will retire the number 24 in honor of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who lost his life in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

Five players have worn the number 24 in Mavericks history: Mark Aguirre (1982-89), Jim Jackson (1993-97), Hubert Davis (1998-2001), Pavel Podkolzin (2005-06) and Richard Jefferson (2015).

Bryant wore No. 8 when he entered the NBA in 1997 through 2006, but switched to No. 24 from 2007 to his retirement in 2016.

In 60 career games against the Mavericks, Bryant averaged 24.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 44.7% from the floor, according to NBC-DFW.

The tragedy happened when Bryant and eight others were headed to a basketball tournament. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were two of the nine victims who lost their lives in the crash.

