Dallas firefighters battle warehouse blaze in design district

DALLAS, Texas (KETK/KXAS) – Fire fighters in Dallas are battling a massive blaze at an industrial building.

Fire officials say the fire started in an upholstery warehouse in the city’s design district.

Initial reports indicate that the fire rapidly began to spread across the building to the back end of the warehouse, and that everyone was evacuated.

After a roof collapse, fire crews called in back up and worked to confirm that all firefighters were accounted for.

So far no injuries have been reported, and it’s still not clear what may have caused the fire.