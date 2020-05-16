Dallas FBI arranging reunion of Van Zandt County teen, mother in Kentucky

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The FBI Dallas Field Office has arranged for the reunion of a Van Zandt County teenager and her family in Kentucky.

Willow Sirmans, 14, was the subject of an Amber Alert and interstate search after she went missing from her home early Tuesday morning. She was found in Kentucky with Austen Walker and Courtney Odum.

Walker and Odom have been arrested on felony kidnapping charges.

Van Zandt County Sheriff Dale Corbett posted on his office’s Facebook page Friday night that the Dallas field office of the FBI has arranged for Sirmans’ mother to fly to Louisville, where Sirmans was found, to reunite with the teen and bring her home to be reunited with the rest of their family.

“We are over joyed that Willow is coming home safe and sound,” Corbett posted. “Thank goodness our prayers were answered.”

Corbett said the family has asked that “everyone respect their privacy as they begin to heal from this traumatic event.”

The family also has requested that the media consult with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office for comment or requests regarding Sirmans, and family. Corbett said the family will make all statements through the sheriff’s office.

In the post, Corbett thanked everyone who had been involved in the search and investigation, including those who called in a tip or provided information to investigators.

Publicity from local media outlets and the information provided by the public “was extremely helpful,” he wrote.

Most of his praise, though, was for the various law enforcement agencies that participated in the search for Sirmans:

“I would like to again express my most grateful appreciation and thank you to every deputy, officer, agent, special agent, analysist and trooper who was involved in bringing Willow home. And special thanks to the dozens and dozens of FBI Agents from the four field offices, who without reservation, jumped in to help us in our time of need. And special thank you to Matthew DeSarno, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Dallas Field Office. “I am proud of the deputies, investigators, communications technicians, admin staff, command staff, and jail staff at the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office. Their dedication to our community is unequaled. Thank you for your hard work for the people of Van Zandt County. And thank you to the Van Zandt County IT Dept., who stopped what they were doing to setup additional internet connections and Wi-Fi to enable the analysists and agents to use their technology to advance this investigation. “If you see a member of the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Saline Police Dept., VZC District Attorney’s Office, TX DPS CID, TX DPS Highway Patrol, US Marshal’s Service, or the FBI, and many more, join me in telling them Good Job, Well Done. Every single person at the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office did their part to help out.” Van Zandt County Sheriff Dale Corbett

“Good police work cannot be replaced,” Corbett posted.