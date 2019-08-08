Dallas Cowboys rookie takes his hard work ethic from the grill to the gridiron

With the absence of the Dallas Cowboys star-studded running back Ezekiel Elliott, other players have gotten valuable reps in training camp.

And a talented rookie, Tony Pollard, is already turning heads in Oxnard.

“I feel like I’m still an athlete. I feel like I’d be limiting myself just to say I was a running back or say I was just a return specialist. I’d just like to be versatile and do different things on the field.”

He learned the value of hard work from his father, Terence, who’s run Pollard’s barbecue restaurant in Memphis Tennessee for more than 2 decades.

Tony says he got put to work at a very young age.

“Middle school going into the 9th grade like before I got too busy with football, I used to work at the restaurant in the back in the kitchen you know on the grill. Dropping smoked sausage, flipping burgers, things like that.” Tony Pollard

Tony admits his family’s restaurant has made him a little picky when it comes to barbecue and that the ribs at Pollard’s are the best you’ll ever have.

He’s says he’s very excited to play in his first NFL gave when he and the Cowboys travel up the coast to play the San Francisco 49ers this Saturday.