Dallas County reports first presumptive case of coronavirus

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the first presumptive case of coronavirus in that county Wednesday.

Officials say the patient is a 77-year-old individual from out of state with an extensive travel history.

The individual is being treated in a Dallas hospital.

“Cases of COVID-19 in the 9th largest county and the 4th most populous metropolitian area on the country were not unexpected,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement.

Jenkins said the case is being considered a “presumptive” positive pending confirmation by the CDC.

Dallas County Health and Human Services has completed contract tracing and has notified “anyonewho was in close contact with the individual while they were in Texas,” Jenkins said.

“While we know this case is concerning, it is not unexpected,” said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang. “We have been watching with all local, regional, and statewide health authorities to monitor the situation and update the public.”

The City of Dallas has been making preparations for COVID-19 for weeks, and we are in daily communication with out partners,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. “I remain confident in our collective ability to handle these cases.”

“Know that we are vigilant in our response, dedicated to your safety, and committed ro getting you pertinent information in a timely and transparent manner.”