Dallas County reports 3 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 14

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Dallas County has reported three more “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 14.

“These test results are considered presumptive positive until confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The three new cases include a man in his 30s, one man in his 50s, and one man in his 60s.

Two are hospitalized and one is self-isolating at a residence.

One case is a resident of Coppell, one is a resident of Dallas, and one lives out of state.

One case is related to international travel, one is related to domestic travel, and one is related to cruise travel.

Dallas County is not releasing identities to protect the privacy of the individuals.

“Times of uncertainty make us want to come together. Worshipping at home or in small groups is a break in habit for many,” Jenkins wrote. “I thank all who normally would attend a larger service, especially our faith leaders for your sacrifice and focus on fighting community spread.”

For updates on COVID-19 and cases in Texas, see the Texas Department of State Health Services website, the CDC website, and the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus information site.