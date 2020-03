DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Dallas County health officials announced a 9th presumptive coronavirus case in the county Friday afternoon.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a state of disaster for public health emergency due to the number of cases in the county.

According to officials, the latest patient is a Dallas resident in their 80s with a history of out of state travel and is being treated in a Dallas hospital.