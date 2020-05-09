Customers welcome reopening of local barbershops and salons

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hairdressers around East Texas have been given the greenlight to open their doors today. Customers who have gone a month without professional grooming are feeling thankful.

We talked with two patrons, one from Headquarters Barber Shop, one from Prism Beauty Bar.

Both were grateful for the work the owners and employees are doing for them.

“All the hard workers at Headquarters I appreciate, you know, the people who come out. I mean they’re just doing their job, that’s what it is to them, but to these other people like me, it’s more than just a haircut,” says Nick Davis, Headquarters customer.

“I’ve been coming here for years and they’ve seen me through a lot of difficult times. They have been willing to help our community in a lot of different ways. So I think that those of us that feel comfortable coming back, starting our services again, to support the business; that’s one way that we can say thank you,” says Kristy Easley, Prism Beauty Bar.

Both customers enjoying to the gym. Gyms will reopen on May 18th.