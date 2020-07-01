Culture ETX restaurant in downtown Tyler closing temporarily due to possible COVID-19 exposure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Culture ETX restaurant in downtown Tyler is closing its doors temporarily due to concern over possible COVID-19 exposure.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said an employee may have come into contact with another person who is COVID-19 positive.

The employee “notified us immediately upon finding out about it and we are temporarily closing until their test results come back in,” the post said.

The restaurant will be using the time it is closed for cleaning and sterilization.